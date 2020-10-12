Vivacom Bulgaria to deploy XGS-PON with Nokia





Vivacom awarded a contract to Nokia to extend its GPON network in Bulgaria and introduce XGS-PON in strategic locations. Nokia was named sole network equipment supplier.

XGS-PON allows Vivacom to offer 10 Gbps symmetrical broadband services to residential and business customers.

Vivacom, a leading fiber access provider in Bulgaria, focuses on accelerating broadband coverage across the country. The roll-out is based on Nokia Lightspan series FX.

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “We see an increasing momentum for fiber access deployments and upgrades to XGS-PON, especially now that the need for broadband access has dramatically increased. We are bringing Vivacom solutions that help it to smoothly evolve its networks by leveraging its existing assets and providing advanced capabilities for future growth.”