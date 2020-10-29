Verizonn expands fixed 5G home service in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and SJ





Verizon is expanding its 5G Home Internet service to parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The fixed 5G service is now available in parts of 12 markets across the U.S. The company says customers can experience peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. The service is $50 per month for Verizon customers and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers.

5G Home Internet is available in the following cities:

Atlanta

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Minneapolis

Sacramento

San Jose

St. Paul



