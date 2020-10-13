Verizon launches 5G using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

Verizon also announced its launch of 5G Nationwide service using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), which allows 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on the same spectrum band. covering more than 200 million customers. The Verizon 5G Nationwide service, which runs on lower spectrum bands than its 5G Ultra Wideband service, now boasts 200 million population coverage footprint.

"We were first in the world to 5G and we are continuing to drive 5G forward. Our job, our passion, is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, to bring the ecosystem together and to create experiences consumers and enterprises never even knew they needed or wanted," stated Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO.

The Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is now available in 55 cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports. On its mmWave spectrum Verizon is achieving download speeds of up to 4 Gbps by using carrier aggregation to combine eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum.



