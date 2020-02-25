Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm hit 5.06 Gbps

Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies demonstrated 5G peak speeds of 5.06 Gbps using 5G mmWave spectrum with carrier aggregation.





The demonstration, completed in a lab environment, used 5G infrastructure equipment from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System featuring 3rd-generation Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna modules.

The set-up used 800 MHz bandwidth in 28 GHz mmWave spectrum combined with 40 MHz for the 4G LTE anchor.

Looking ahead, the companies said 5G technology has the potential of reaching speeds up to 10 Gbps, latency under 5 milliseconds, and service deployment times of 90 minutes. They also believe 5G networks will have the ability to manage over a million devices per km2 and data volumes of 10 Tb/s/km2.

“We have been driving the evolution of 5G technology from the early days and we continue to aggressively drive innovation -- pushing the limits of the technology farther and faster for our customers,” said Brian Mecum, vice president, device technology, Verizon. “This latest achievement is yet another milestone in providing a genuinely differentiated service for our customers on mmWave.”

“Our strategy from the beginning has always been to reshape the world by driving innovation and leading the way in deploying the keenly differentiated 5G Ultra Wideband experience customers can only get from the mmWave based 5G network. It is the 21st century infrastructure that will shape the future,” said Mecum. “Today’s demonstration shows the advancements we are making to provide our customers with the mobile technology and capabilities they don’t even yet know they need.”



