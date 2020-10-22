Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes for edge and multi-cloud

Verizon Business introduced VNS Application Edge service for managing Kubernetes clusters and containerized app deployment. The offering was developed in collaboration with Rafay Systems.

Verizon's VNS Application Edge is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering that provides a turnkey automation framework for Kubernetes. Verizon will now deliver a unified experience for both network and containerized application lifecycle management, using a single orchestrated platform and end-to-end service management even in complex, multi-cloud and multi-cluster environments.

Potential use cases for VNS Application Edge include:

Apply computer vision models at the edge to Instrumentation and Telemetry data in the field for near-real-time anomaly detection and mitigation



Predictive Maintenance - Improve assembly output quality, reduce downtime and maintenance costs in manufacturing with the latest IOT technology, leveraging AI/ML innovations, right at the edge.

“VNS Application Edge is key to enterprises evolving to deliver a new set of experiences and functionalities,” said Aamir Hussain, SVP Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “With enterprises able to easily and rapidly deploy applications anywhere across multi-cloud and edge environments, enterprises can quickly adapt to meet market needs and further enhance the customer experience.”

“Verizon has a track record of launching successful, enterprise-focused offerings, and we are excited to partner with them on the VNS Application Edge solution,” said Haseeb Budhani, co-founder and CEO of Rafay Systems. “With a majority of enterprises modernizing their applications to meet market needs, VNS Application Edge is the right offering at the right time to help enterprises accelerate their application modernization journeys.”