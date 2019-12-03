Verizon brings 5G Edge to Microsoft Azure

Verizon is integrating its on-site 5G Edge network with Microsoft's Azure edge services to enable ultra-low latency services for enterprises.

The companies said their collaboration brings a mobile edge computing platform designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end-users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency.

“We have built a network that provides real-world, 5G-enabled solutions TODAY,” said Rima Qureshi, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon. “By bringing together Verizon’s 5G network and on-site 5G Edge platform with Microsoft’s expertise in cloud services, we will enable the development of the next generation technologies everyone has been envisioning.”

“By leveraging Verizon’s 5G network integrated with Microsoft’s cloud and edge capabilities, developers and businesses can benefit from fast, secure and reliable connections to deliver seamless digital experiences from massive industrial IoT workloads to precision medicine,” said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president Azure for Operators at Microsoft.

Verizon said it is also exploring opportunities to co-innovate with Microsoft to deliver new value to industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare.