US Conec develops 1x16 Multimode ferrule

US Conec, a leading supplier of high-density optical interconnects, introduced 16 fiber multimode MT Elite ferrules optimized for angled physical contact (APC).

The new MT-16 ferrule is developed to support next-generation, high-speed link applications using transmission protocols, which require enhanced return loss performance.

US Conec said emerging multimode link designs using pulse-amplitude modulation are susceptible to multipath interference issues requiring return loss performance beyond industry norms. The enhanced return loss requirements are unattainable with traditional physical contact multimode connector designs. Optimized for angled physical contact, the new 1x16 multimode APC MT Elite ferrule enables return loss of >50 dB while offering US Conec's industry hailed MT Elite low insertion loss performance.

The new multimode MT Elite MT-16 ferrule is compatible with US Conec's TIA-604-18 compliant MTP-16 connector product family. Samples are now available for evaluation.



