U.S. Army signs FirstNet for base first responders

The U.S. Army has selected FirstNet to support firefighters, law enforcement and security personnel at 72 Army installations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent agency within the federal government.

Under the Task Order, AT&T is delivering nearly 3,200 lines of FirstNet services, more than 3,000 FirstNet-capable devices and 700+ signal boosters to help improve indoor connectivity.

“FirstNet is helping us improve vital communications on our installations, depots and arsenals, including during catastrophic disasters or emergencies when communications capabilities are strained. We’re adopting FirstNet because it is designed for public safety professionals with priority, preemption and highly reliable data communications that will improve our overall response and our interoperability with our civilian partners,” stated Colonel Kevin Comfort, Command Provost Marshal at Headquarters, Installation Management Command located in Joint Base San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.