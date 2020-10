T-Mobile completed q 5G standalone (SA) New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) data call on a commercial device, LG VELVET 5G, and its 2.5 GHz mid-band and 600 MHz low-band spectrum.

The test is seen as a key step in expanding T-Mobile’s nationwide standalone architecture (SA) 5G network.





The test was completed on T-Mobile’s exclusive version of LG VELVET 5G, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C 5G chipset. Ericsson provided the 5G radio network hardware and software.