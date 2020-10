David Hutton, Chief Engineer at Telecom Infra Project (TIP), discusses edge computing benefits as well as the ongoing efforts of TIP project groups such as Open Core Network and OpenRAN.

In this three-minute video, Hutton shares how there’s a real opportunity for operators to unite on a platform-based approach for edge computing and discusses how an open ecosystem can evolve to serve new use cases.





https://youtu.be/3b8fAMiYeRU