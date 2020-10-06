TIP pushes SDN for IP/MPLS, optical and microwave transport

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has formed a new sub-group within its Open Optical & Packet Transport project group to accelerate and drive the adoption of SDN standards for IP/MPLS, Optical and Microwave transport technologies. The new sub-group is called MUST (Mandatory Use Case Requirements for SDN for Transport) and is led by Deutsche Telekom, MTN, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone.

With the MUST sub-group, operators will define the use cases, their workflows and the set of data models needed to fulfill them. These use cases will be incorporated into specification documents.

“The development and adoption of open interfaces is a key factor for the adoption of open and disaggregated technologies,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at the Telecom Infra Project. “We are delighted to see such a strong pull of operators starting this activity and we encourage other to join and work with us.”

