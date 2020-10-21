Telia Carrier delivers IP transit to Iron Mountain data centers

Telia Carrier will deliver new IP Transit Services to Iron Mountain Data Centers in Manassas, VA, Pittsburgh, PA, Edison, NJ and Phoenix, AZ in the US; and London, Amsterdam and Singapore internationally. The partnership provides Iron Mountain’s data center customers new options for high performance diverse connectivity in the US to global hubs in APAC and EMEA.

“Telia Carrier prides itself on customer centricity and our global network is designed to support the needs of our customers wherever they are. Through this expanded partnership with Iron Mountain Data Centers, we can meet demand for high capacity, lower-latency services from critical industries that have rigorous requirements -- like mitigating the risk of natural disasters and offering long-term scalability, to IT asset compliance and exacting global banking standards,” said Ivo Pascucci, Vice President, Global Sales, Telia Carrier. “This partnership allows us to jointly offer our Cloud and IP Transit services to large enterprise, finance, education, government and research sectors who are seeking enterprise-class facilities with secure and highly interconnected data center capacity that can scale with their business.”

Iron Mountain's global data center platform consists of 15 operational data centers across 13 markets and three regions (APAC, EMEA & North America). Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain's data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out.