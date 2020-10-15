Telefónica secures 5G backhaul with Juniper

Telefónica Spain has selected Juniper Networks' Security Gateway (SecGW) SRX5800 platform to secure the mobile backhaul of its 5G network.

The companies said Telefonica picked Juniper’s Security Gateway (SecGW) SRX5800 because of performance, scalability and service integration. vSRX and cSRX are also available, allowing the solution to extend seamlessly across the Telco Cloud infrastructure.

Juniper’s SRX Series can also be used to support additional services, including Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) that helps solving the problem of shortage of public IPv4 addresses, Stateful Firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Denial of Service (DoS), Application Security, VPN (IPsec), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Quality of Service (QoS) and Large-scale Multitenancy.

Telefonica will use the third generation Services Processing Card (SPC3) with higher throughput and encryption capabilities to meet the high bandwidth requirements for large scale 5G deployments, as well as fourth generation of Input Output Cards (IOC4), supporting up to 480 Gbps and offering multiple connectivity options from 10GbE to 100GbE

Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer of Juniper Networks, said “In order to better combat and contain security threats in a modern mobile network, service providers like Telefónica are working to ensure security is embedded throughout the network. Juniper’s Security Gateway can help deliver peace-of-mind, as well as regulatory compliance for growing 5G networks, while ensuring network performance is maintained”.