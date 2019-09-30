Telefónica Peru to deploy TIP-developed Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway

Telefónica Peru will commercially deploy a Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution based on a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) design and using Infinera’s DRX-30 hardware and Converged Network Operating System (CNOS). The deployment is part of Telefónica’s Fusión Project, an initiative that aims to transform Telefónica’s global transport network by simplifying network operations while increasing capacity for customers.

The deployment of TIP’s DCSG solution in Peru is intended to support 4G and 5G mobile connectivity and fixed services across Telefónica’s global footprint.

“The DCSG solution deployed is comprised of open and disaggregated hardware and software from Infinera, enabling Telefónica to prepare its nationwide transport network for upcoming new services, which will help increase the agility in the introduction of new functionalities and drive operational efficiencies,” said Victor López, network architect at Telefónica and co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport group at TIP.

“Infinera is excited to work alongside TIP to develop open, disaggregated solutions to support the delivery of high-capacity mobile transport solutions for the 5G era,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “The expansion of the DCSG network deployment with Telefónica Peru further validates the commercial viability of DCSG for large-scale commercial rollouts in diverse and competitive markets.”

“We are excited to see such a wide industry adoption of DCSG tech in large-scale live deployments,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Network Technologies Manager at Facebook and co-chair of the DCSG group at TIP. “The collaboration between leading global service providers and technology suppliers in TIP’s open community has been critical to advancing carrier-class DCSG implementations that are beginning to deliver real-world value.”

Telefónica leads first TIP Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway deployment Infinera, TIP Telefónica is undertaking the first large-scale commercial deployment of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) technology developed by Telecom Infra Project (TIP). Infinera, and Edgecore Networks are suppliers for the project. Initially part of a recently announced nationwide open mobile transport deployment by Telefónica in Germany, the DCSG solution is a white-box cell site gateway device based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing... READ MORE