T-Mobile US expands fixed wireless access (FWA) service

T-Mobile is expanding its fixed wireless Home Internet service into more than 450 cities and towns across the U.S. The carrier said it is targeting locations that AT&T is deserting as it moves away from DSL service.

T-Mobile is pricing the service at $50 per month with no data cap. The service currently runs over its LTE network, although T-Mobile said it is moving to 5G.

“We can’t stand idly by while AT&T leaves potentially millions with fewer home Internet options at a time when our connection to the Internet is so vital — for work, remote school, connection with family and friends. That’s why we’re undertaking this massive expansion,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The Carriers and the Cableopoly have consistently over-promised and under-delivered when it comes to broadband access. Thanks to our merger with Sprint, we can end this and give millions in underserved communities more choices and competition for high-speed home broadband.”







