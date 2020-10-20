Sweden bans Huawei and ZTE for 5G infrastructure

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) issued new license conditions that ban the use of infrastructure products from Huawei or ZTE in new 5G installations in the 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands. Four carriers have been approved to participate in the auction for these bands: Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige and Teracom.

The Swedish regulatory authority said if existing infrastructure for central functions is to be used to provide services in the concerned frequency bands, products from Huawei and ZTE must be phased out 1 January 2025 at the latest. A further condition is that if central functions are dependant of staff or functions placed in foreign countries, such dependencies must be phased out and, if necessary, be replaced by functions or staff placed in Sweden. This must be completed by 1 January 2025.

https://www.pts.se/en/news/press-releases/2020/four-companies-approved-for-participation-in-the-3.5-ghz-and-2.3-ghz-auctions/



