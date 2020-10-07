Spectra7 cites progress in 800G active copper cables

Luxshare will evaluate 800Gbps data center interconnects using Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects based on Spectra7’s new GC1122 solution.

Spectra7 also confirmed that Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn) a leading supplier of interconnect solutions will support next generation 800 Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects using Spectra7’s new GC1122 solution.

Spectra7 said its GaugeChanger allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ, 50Gbps PAM-4 and 100Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400 and 800Gbps.

Spectra7 Microsystems' GC1122 is the latest addition to the company's GaugeChanger product line and extends the data rate from 56Gbps to 112Gbps per lane. Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved.

“Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects. We are seeing significant interest from our largest customers for 800Gbps ACCs,” said Jinhua Chen, Enterprise GM at Luxshare-ICT.

“We are thrilled to have Luxshare as a partner for our 800Gbps GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "They are a technology leader in the hyperscale interconnect market."

Luxshare-ICT is a manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications.