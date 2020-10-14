Spark New Zealand launches 5G with Nokia

Spark New Zealand launched 5G services in the Auckland Viaduct area using Nokia’s AirScale radio portfolio.
Spark New Zealand and Nokia have a long-established relationship, crossing multiple domains, including IP, optical and wireless. Nokia and Spark have collaborated extensively on 5G technology, with Nokia supporting Spark’s 5G networks across New Zealand. The service rollout in Auckland adds to Nokia’s solid 5G momentum in the region, while it allows Spark to offer additional services in high traffic areas.
New Zealand blocks Huawei from 5G Infrastructure
The government of New Zealand will block Huawei from participating in 5G infrastructure.
Spark New Zealand disclosed that the Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) has notified the company of the decision based on national security concerns.
Spark was planning on deploying Huawei equipment in its 5G RAN rollout. Spark said is disappointed by the decision but remains on track to launch 5G services by mid-2020.