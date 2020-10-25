SpaceX completes 15th Starlink launch

On Saturday, SpaceX successfully completed its 15th Starlink launch mission, delivering a further 60 satellites to orbit, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to date to over 890. The number of Starlink satellites currently in ordit may be a bit lower, as media reports indicate that the company could have de-orbited a small number of its earliest satellites.

Following Saturday's launch, the booster rocket successfully landed on a drone ship off the Florida coast. This launch occurred less than a week after the previous Starlink mission.



