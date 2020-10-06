SpaceX completes 14th Starlink launch

On Sunday, SpaceX successfully completed its 14th Starlink launch mission, delivering a further 60 satellites to orbit, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to date to over 830. The number of Starlink satellites currently in ordit may be a bit lower, as media reports indicate that the company could have de-orbited a small number of its earliest satellites.

Following Sunday's launch, the booster rocket successfully landed on a drone ship off the Florida coast.

SpaceX confirmed that public beta testing of the Starlink network will begin soon. Private tests of the service have achieved download speeds of 100 Mbps with "super good latency" capable of supporting the fastest online video games.



