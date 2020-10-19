Sierra Wireless builds multi-network 5G vehicle router

Sierra Wireless unveiled its AirLink MG90 5G platform, a multi-network 5G vehicle networking solution that provides secure, always-on mobile connectivity for mission-critical first responder, field service and transit applications.

The ruggedized MG90 5G allows users to leverage the existing 4G infrastructure and automatically connect to 5G networks as they become available regionally. The unit offers MIL-STD-810G conformance to shock, vibration, thermal shock, and humidity, IP64 ingress protection as well as E-Mark vehicle type approval and EN50155 Rail certification. The MG90 5G will be certified on FirstNet, ESN and other carrier networks as they roll out.

https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/mg90