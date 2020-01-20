Seaborn appoints Steve Orlando as CEO

Seaborn Networks appointed Steve Orlando as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Orlando brings 27 years of experience across senior leadership positions at Zayo Group,

Orlando joins Seaborn from Zayo Group, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Fiber and Network Solutions. In this role, he led product, operations and network development to support indirect and direct sales for the organization across 18 states in the Central Region. He has also served at CenturyLink, Level 3, Global Crossing and Verizon Business.

“Seaborn is helping to transform global communications, and this appointment is sure to create a new era of success for the company and its customers,” comments Pete Hayes, Chairman of the Board at Seabras Group. “Steve brings a strong history of leadership and telecommunications experience, and he’s thoroughly equipped to lead Seaborn as it looks to address evolving global communications requirements.”



