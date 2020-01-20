Seaborn appoints Steve Orlando as CEO

Seaborn Networks appointed Steve Orlando as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Orlando brings 27 years of experience across senior leadership positions at Zayo Group,
“Seaborn is helping to transform global communications, and this appointment is sure to create a new era of success for the company and its customers,” comments Pete Hayes, Chairman of the Board at Seabras Group. “Steve brings a strong history of leadership and telecommunications experience, and he’s thoroughly equipped to lead Seaborn as it looks to address evolving global communications requirements.”
Seaborn emerges from Chapter 11
Seaborn has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy having reduced total outstanding debt, revised debt maturity arrangements, and restructured its ownership to provide a solid basis for the continued growth of the business going forward.
Coincident with the consolidation and Chapter 11 emergence, Larry Schwartz, former CEO of Seaborn, and Roger Kuebel, former CFO of Seaborn, have left Seaborn and the Seabras Group.
Pete Hayes and Don Shassian, Partners Group-appointed Board members, will serve as Interim CEO and Interim CFO, respectively, of the Seabras Group. Andy Bax, the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Seaborn, will remain in the same role.
"We are excited about the future and sincerely thank all of our employees, customers, providers and other business partners for their continued commitment to the company”, said Andy Bax, Chief Operating Officer of Seaborn. “Our world-class team will continue to work hard to deliver innovative advancements and new, industry-leading solutions for our customers and partners for years to come."
“We believe that Seaborn’s technology-driven, client-first approach and advanced delivery solutions are best-in-class,” says Todd Bright, Partner and Head of Private Infrastructure Americas at Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager and owner of Seaborn on behalf of its clients. “We will continue to work side-by-side with Seaborn as a value-added investor to help the company meet the needs of its customers now and in the future.”
Seaborn is an independent cable operator that fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. POPs, terrestrial backhaul, landing stations and subsea cable are all under Seaborn’s control.
http://www.seabornnetworks.com
Seaborn extends Seabras-1 IP Network to key data centers
- Amsterdam - AMS-IX now live (January 6, 2020)
- Frankfurt - DE-CIX now live (January 6, 2020)
- London - LINX now live (January 6, 2020)
- San Jose - Equinix IX (SV1) live by end of January 2020
- Los Angeles - CoreSite Any2 IX (LA1) live by end January 2020
- Ashburn - Equinix IX (DC4) live by end January 2020