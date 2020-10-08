Samsung and KDDI team on 5G business opportunities

Samsung Electronics and KDDI are collaborating to verify and assess optimal 5G network solutions for enterprises in Japan.

The business customers can choose KDDI as their network manager, and decide whether to use KDDI’s existing network infrastructure or develop their own 5G network to expand or create their businesses. Through this alliance, the two companies will bring new, accessible choices for businesses in various fields.

“Through our 5G Business Co-creation Alliance, we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on driving new business opportunities for enterprise customers”, said Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager, Service Planning and Development Division Solution Business Sector at KDDI. “With Samsung, KDDI will drive digital transformation, unlocking new value by enhancing user experiences for both consumers and business alike.”

“We are excited to deliver our advanced private 5G network solutions to help build a fast and reliable network for enterprises in Japan,” said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. “In collaboration with KDDI, Samsung will continue to deliver on the full potential of private 5G networks, which will play a central role in transforming enterprises and introducing innovative new services to business users.”



