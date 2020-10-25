Ribbon offers STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring





Ribbon Communications expanded its Call Trust identity assurance portfolio with the addition of two new managed as-a-service offerings: STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring. Both are both enabled by Ribbon's Identity Hub, a cloud-native platform designed to deliver a suite of managed services for identity assurance.

STIR/SHAKEN is an industry standard that stands for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (SHAKEN). Implementation of STIR/SHAKEN is a regulatory mandate in the United States and Canada enabling the authentication, signing and verification of caller identity to prevent call spoofing. Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service is specifically designed to make it operationally easy and cost-effective for communications service providers to comply with the regulatory mandate without having to implement STIR/SHAKEN in their own network.

Reputation Scoring delivers real-time multi-dimensional scores and recommendations for call handling to prevent unwanted nuisance and fraud calls. It provides this information per call, in real-time, for any service provider, regardless if the call terminates on an IP or TDM/legacy network. With Reputation Scoring, per-call insight and actionable intelligence is available to determine the best option for call termination, such as normal call completion, modifying caller name before completion, redirecting the call to voice mail, or outright blocking a potential nuisance or fraud call to prevent it from reaching the called party.

"Ribbon's Identity Hub leverages our advanced analytics capabilities to determine both a caller's intent and the context of a call," said Tony Scarfo, EVP and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit for Ribbon. "This allows us to deliver real-time insights, on a per-call basis and gives our service provider customers the ability to quickly make call routing decisions to help their customers restore the trust that the phone calls they received are legitimate. We believe this provides us with a distinct competitive advantage by delivering valuable network insights to our customers."



