Tuesday, October 13, 2020

ProLabs intros 1G DWDM tunable transceiver

ProLabs introduced its new 1G DWDM tunable transceiver line for data centers and enterprise networks.

The solution contains five tunables with the capability to tune to channels 20-27, 28-35, 36-43, 44-51, or 52-59 respectively by using the ProTune Coding & Tuning System.

"The flexibility to deploy and tune a 1G DWDM transceiver addresses a variety of operational challenges for network operators," said Jon Eikel, Chief Strategy Officer at ProLabs. "Having a 1G tunable transceiver in the access network helps operators reduce sparing and inventory complexity. This drives better performance in mean-time-to-repair by simplifying to a single part that fix agents can fit into any network segment on any wavelength."