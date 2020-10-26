POST Luxembourg deploys Ericsson for 5G





POST Luxembourg awarded a multiyear deal to Ericsson to deploy 5G Core and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) in Luxembourg. POST went live with Ericsson-powered 5G on October 16. Deployment is now ramping up across the country.

Ericsson said the 5G deployment will serve both Standalone 5G and Non-standalone 5G use. The deal also includes the modernization of POST Luxembourg’s existing 2G, 3G, 4G network.

As part of the partnership, Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution based on the Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure solution. The network upgrade to 5G will allow POST Luxembourg to meet increasing data demands. It will open-up new opportunities to offer 5G services to consumers, such as low-latency gaming and 8k video streaming. It will also create opportunities with enterprises and industry through the secure new IoT solution capabilities enabled by 5G’s low-latency and data-capacity abilities.

Claude Strasser, Managing Director, POST Luxembourg, says: “We have a long-standing partnership with Ericsson for the supply of mobile networks. We aim at a smooth transition from 4G to 5G while benefiting from the latest available technologies in order to offer our customers the best 5G experience possible in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.”



