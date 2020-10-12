Telefónica UK picks Nokia's cloud-native Subscriber Data Management





Telefónica UK has selected Nokia's cloud-native Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software. Nokia will also deploy Shared Data Layer, a cloud-native database accessible via industry standard protocols to enable an open ecosystem and the integration of third party applications.

As the heart of Telefónica UK’s converged mobile core, Nokia’s SDM will securely oversee pivotal functionality for all Telefónica UK networks and services, including 5G. By controlling network data in a centralized hub and utilizing containerized micro services that have only what is required by an application to efficiently and autonomously manage all subscriber data and services, SDM increases both reliability and operational efficiencies.

Nokia’s SDM solution serves approximately 4.8 billion subscribers and devices around the world.

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said: "As we drive cloud-native 5G innovation together, Nokia is pleased to be building on our existing relationship with Telefónica UK by further optimizing and securing the company's networks with Nokia's software portfolio, and enriching the customer experience."












