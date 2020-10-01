Oracle activates cloud data center in Dubai

Oracle announced the availability of the first of two planned second-generation Cloud regions in the UAE. Located in Dubai, the new Cloud region will offer all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Applications. Etisalat is the telecom partner for the Oracle Cloud region in Dubai.

This brings the nuber of Oracle Cloud Regions worldwide to 26. Oracle has previously outlined plans to to have 36 Cloud regions worldwide by July 2021.

“The contribution of digital economy to the UAE’s GDP stood at 4.3 per cent in 2019, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has set a target to double this contribution by enhancing the country’s digital readiness. Oracle’s second-generation cloud region in Dubai will help accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of organizations across the UAE’ government entities, large enterprise and SMEs, thus directly supporting the country’s economic vision,” said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, senior vice president – Technology, MEA & CEE, Oracle.

“With this strategic announcement, Etisalat will be part of Oracle’s growth path on bringing the next generation of cloud to the region. During this unprecedented period, global markets are looking at enhancing digital services availability and adding new capacities for businesses and the entire community. The partnership with Oracle further complements the existing capabilities of Etisalat which brings flexibility and availability for the private and public sector through the deployment of Oracle’s next generation of cloud services,” said Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer, Etisalat.







