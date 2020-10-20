Optelian intros disaggregated optical transport platform

Optelian today introduced its DA (Deploy Anywhere) Series of multi-service, compact and hardened (OSP-compliant) platforms for multi-haul transport upgrades, remote business services access and fiber deep architectures.

Optelian’s first DA Series member, the TMX-4400, is a DWDM transport solution for anyhaul deployment of hardened 100/200/400 GbE or OTU services. It interfaces a 100G to 400G QSFP28/DD on the client side and a CFP2-DCO on the line side with software programmable DWDM modulation supporting operation from 100G to 400G, including openZR+, CableLabs® and openROADM standards.

Optelian said its hardened platform is capable of being deployed in harsh environments where a temperature controlled shelter or facility does not exist, while still providing next generation multi-service capability anywhere from 1G to 1.6T.

“Demand continues to grow for flexible, high-bit-rate, compact and disaggregated transport equipment. We are excited to roll out both the TMS-1190 platform and its family of OSP-capable 100G to 800G multi-rate transponders – each providing reliability, flexibility and extended operating temperature in a compact form factor,” said Scott Agnew, CTO, Optelian. “This platform promises to improve overall cost per bit in any deployment environment without sacrificing optical transport performance parameters.”







