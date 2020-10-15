OFC rescheduled to June 2021 in San Francisco

OFC 2021, the premier event in telecom and data center optics, will now take place 6 – 10, June 2021, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, USA. The exhibition will be held 8 – 10, June 2021. The event, which was originally scheduled for the end of March, will pursue a "blended" in-person and virtual format to reach its audience.

“Since the 2020 conference and exhibition occurred, OFC’s co-sponsors, Steering Committee and Program Chairs have been meeting regularly to ascertain the likely impact of the current pandemic on the event,” said OFC 2021 Steering Committee Chair, Seb Savory, IEEE/Photonics Society, and University of Cambridge, UK. “After careful consideration, having consulted various stakeholders, it became clear that the best solution at this point in time, was to shift the timing of OFC, from March to June. By moving the event to these new dates, we not only increase the likelihood that we will be able meet together in person and so able to enjoy both the usual onsite programming and exhibits, but it also better aligns the timing of OFC with other major conferences that have shifted their timing in response to the pandemic.”

