NTT reports quantum transport phenomena in thin film

Researchers at NTT in Japan, in collaboration with the Tanaka Research Group at The University of Tokyo, reported the first observation of a quantum transport phenomena occuring in a thin film substance.
The material exhibited an an exotic state called “magnetic Wey semimetal". The researchers also revealed the existence of the exotic state in SrRuO3 by theoretical calculation as well, which was carried out in collaboration with the Das Research Group at the Tokyo Institute of Technology .
This research was reported in Nature Communications on October 9, 2020.
https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2020/2010e/201009a.html