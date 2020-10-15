Nokia uses Qualcomm chips for 5G indoor base stations

Nokia's Smart Node portfolio of All-in-One base stations for 5G indoor use will be powered by Qualcomm chipsets. The new 5G Smart Node complements Nokia’s portfolio of 5G Small Cells such as the AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head and AirScale Indoor Radio, which are commercially deployed by many operator networks globally to boost 5G capacity and coverage. It is expected to be available from Q1 2021.

Nokia 5G Smart Node, based on the Qualcomm 5G RAN platform, is a low-power, flexible mount product that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements. Easy and quick to install, 5G Smart Nodes are a cost-effective way to extend the availability of 5G across multiple locations and provide a compelling option for in-home, small office and enterprise coverage.

Nokia notes that 80 percent of mobile sessions are initiated indoors.

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said, “We are delighted to be joining forces with Nokia to bring our industry-leading 5G RAN innovations to a wider array of use-cases and settings. The flexibility and low-price points of 5G Smart Node products resulting from our close engagement with the team at Nokia will help accelerate the adoption of 5G in the residential and small office markets.”