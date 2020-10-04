Nokia signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in Q3 giving the company 100 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and a total of 160 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.
Nokia said it is also gaining traction amongst enterprises. Enterprise customers now make up 12% of Nokia’s 5G deals, with recent private wireless deployments including Deutsche Bahn, Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik. Nokia also boasts a 180-strong portfolio of private wireless customers, many of whom are expected to migrate to 5G.
- 160 commercial 5G engagements refer to all engagements with customers, from signed contracts (deals) to paid trials
- 100 commercial 5G deals refer to contracted customers, with 17 since Q2
- 34 live 5G networks refer to both 5G public and private wireless networks which are now operational
- 88% of commercial deals are with operators, 12% with enterprises