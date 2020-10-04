Nokia signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in Q3 giving the company 100 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and a total of 160 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.

Nokia said it is also gaining traction amongst enterprises. Enterprise customers now make up 12% of Nokia’s 5G deals, with recent private wireless deployments including Deutsche Bahn, Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik. Nokia also boasts a 180-strong portfolio of private wireless customers, many of whom are expected to migrate to 5G.

160 commercial 5G engagements refer to all engagements with customers, from signed contracts (deals) to paid trials

100 commercial 5G deals refer to contracted customers, with 17 since Q2

34 live 5G networks refer to both 5G public and private wireless networks which are now operational

88% of commercial deals are with operators, 12% with enterprises



