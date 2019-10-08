Nokia boosts its Altiplano cloud SDN platform

Nokia is now offering Cloud Acceleration Services for its Altiplano platform, which can operate as traditional network management system, as full-featured SDN access domain controller or as open modular solution, offering selected tools and applications to control, visualize and optimize the fixed access network.

Nokia says its open, modular and fully programmable Altiplano platform allows network builders to leverage broadband networks as a platform. Cloud Acceleration Services help build and maintain personalized SDN solutions, making sure all network nodes - third party, virtual and legacy - find their place in the network

Nokia Cloud Acceleration Services cover:

Business and technology consulting services and modeling tools help quantify the operator specific SDAN benefits and use cases.

System integration, automated testing services and key assets like Nokia SDAN Multivendor Integration Centers and Migration Operations Centers bring the customized SDAN solution from the drawing board into reality.

The cloud-native capabilities of the Nokia Altiplano platform, combined with Nokia’s System Integration approach and Nokia DevOps Automation Platform help operators to test and launch new features and services on the market, faster.

In addition, Nokia has added a new 1RU Lightspan DF-16G fiber node and the modular chassis Lightspan MX-6. The Lightspan MX supports VDSL and G.fast technologies, powered by the Quillion chipset and new G.fast 212 MHz line cards, to deliver symmetrical gigabit services with best-in-class vectoring performance.

Nokia is expanding its fiber access portfolio with a new Lightspan MF access node designed for the 5G era, a new Beacon 6 in-home gateway that supports 5G mobile data offloading and several Nokia Bell Labs innovations that reduce latency.



Nokia’s new Lightspan MF-2 fiber access node is based on its Quillion chipset family. Some details:



High capacity, small form factor access node fit for distributed deployments

10G PON today, and ready for evolution beyond

Supports Multi-PON

Optimized for low latency 5G Anyhaul Nokia’s new Beacon 6 mesh WiFi solution supports Wi-Fi 6 and includes several core 5G technologies. Some details:



Support for Wi-Fi 6 which improves the overall speed, performance and latency needed for 5G mobile offload

Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh and is fully interoperable with third-party Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh products

Includes Nokia Bell Labs low-latency innovations – PI2 algorithm and L4S Nokia Bell Labs’ PI2 active queue management algorithm reduces excessive delays in congested networks, while L4S technology provides an “express lane” for data in network equipment to further reduce latency needed in applications like gaming and virtual reality. Operators can then use Nokia’s Software Defined Access Network solution to create a high-priority slice in the fiber access network to ensure low latency is further guaranteed from the home to the core.



“Fixed networks will be the critical technology behind 5G’s success,” said Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia. “By leveraging existing FTTH and in-home Wi-Fi networks, operators will be able to deploy 5G faster and ensure a seamless, powerful 5G end-user experience is achieved.”



“Low-latency innovations like PI2 and L4S demonstrate the many ways Nokia Bell Labs continues to push the boundaries of technology innovation,” said Marcus Weldon, Nokia Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs. “These technologies will play a critical role in the network and how end users ultimately engage with low-latency applications like gaming and AR/VR experiences. We’re excited to be the first in the industry to bring these innovations into our WiFi portfolio and offer this to customers and end users alike.”





