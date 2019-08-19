Next G Alliance looks to 6G

A new Next G Alliance, organized by ATIS, has been formed to advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade.

Founding members include AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon.

The Next G Alliance seeks "to encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness."

The group says it will initially focus on three strategic actions:

Develop a 6G national roadmap that addresses the changing competitive landscape and positions North America as the global leader in R&D, standardization, manufacturing and adoption of Next G technologies.

Align the North American technology industry on a core set of priorities that will steer leadership for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding.

Identify and define the early steps and strategies that will facilitate and lead to rapid commercialization of Next G technologies across new markets and business sectors and promote widescale adoption, both domestically and globally.

“As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The work of the Next G Alliance delivers just that – from research to commercialization – and it is setting the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology.”

https://nextgalliance.org

Samsung’s 6G White Paper 6G, Samsung Samsung published a whitepaper outlining its vision for 6G, including technical and societal megatrends, new services, requirements, candidate technologies and an expected timeline of standardization. Samsung is predicting that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialization date could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialization may occur around 2030. Both humans and machines will be the main users of 6G, and 6G will be... READ MORE

NTT DOCOMO aims for 6G in 2030 6G, DOCOMO, Japan, NTT NTT DOCOMO published a white paper outlining its ambition to launch 6G commercial services by 2030. The white paper summarizes the related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, as well as the technology components and performance targets. DOCOMO has 6G research and development programs underway. In 2018, the company conducted successful radio wave propagation experiments at... READ MORE

Keysight joins 6G Flagship Program 6G, Finland, Keysight Keysight Technologies has joined the multi-party 6G Flagship Program, an initiative supported by the Academy of Finland and led by the University of Oulu, Finland. The parties envision that next generation beyond 5G will leverage spectrum above millimeter waves called terahertz waves, from 300 GHz to 3 THz, enabling data rates of up to one terabit per second and ultra-low latencies. Keysight said its technical expertise and solutions across... READ MORE

German researchers investigate THz frequencies for 6G 6G, Germany Researchers at Rohde & Schwarz, the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich Hertz Institute, HHI and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF are testing the terahertz (THz) frequency band for possible use in the 6th generation wireless mobile communication (6G). The collaboration has resulted in a wireless transmit and receive system operating between 270 and 320 GHz, with further frequency extensions for potential... READ MORE



