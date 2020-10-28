Microsoft's commercial cloud revenue up 31% YoY, Azure up 48%

Microsoft reported revenue of $37.2 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up 12% compared to a year earlier. Net income was $13.9 billion and increased 30%.

“The next decade of economic performance for every business will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are innovating across our full modern tech stack to help our customers in every industry improve time to value, increase agility, and reduce costs."

"Demand for our cloud offerings drove a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud revenue generating $15.2 billion, up 31% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We continue to invest against the significant opportunity ahead of us to drive long-term growth.”

Commercial cloud includes Office 365 commercial, Azure, the commercial portion of LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and other cloud properties.

Highlights