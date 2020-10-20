Microsoft announces Azure Modular Datacenter for remote areas

Microsoft announced Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC) for bringing cloud computing capabilities into hybrid or challenging environments, including remote areas.

Azure MDC is a self-contained datacenter unit that can operate in a wide range of climates and harsh conditions in a ruggedized, radio frequency (RF) shielded unit.

MDC is designed so that it can run with full network connectivity, occasionally connected or fully disconnected. Microsoft said it is partnering with satellite operators to provide an option for secure and reliable connectivity to field deployed MDC units.

In addition, Microsoft announced a partnership with SpaceX Starlink to provide low-latency satellite broadband for the new Azure MDC.

