Microsoft announces Azure Modular Datacenter for remote areas

Microsoft announced Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC) for bringing cloud computing capabilities into hybrid or challenging environments, including remote areas.
Azure MDC is a self-contained datacenter unit that can operate in a wide range of climates and harsh conditions in a ruggedized, radio frequency (RF) shielded unit.
In addition, Microsoft announced a partnership with SpaceX Starlink to provide low-latency satellite broadband for the new Azure MDC.
https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/introducing-the-microsoft-azure-modular-datacenter/