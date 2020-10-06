Mavenir pulls plans for IPO

Mavenir has decided to postpone its initial public offering, which was announced on October 6, 2020, amid market volatility.
Mavenir said it will reassess the market conditions in the coming months and will keep the market informed.
Mavenir files for IPO
Mavenir publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares.
Mavenir intends to list its Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MVNR”.