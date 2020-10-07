Marvell intros automotive Gigabit Ethernet PHY with MACsec

Marvell introduced an automotive gigabit Ethernet PHY solution with integrated media access control security (MACsec).

Marvell said MACsec will fortify in-vehicle networking by securing data exchange on a hop-by-hop basis and prevents Layer 2 security threats such as intrusion, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks. Marvell's new Open Alliance TC10 compliant, dual speed 100/1000 BASE-T1 88Q222xM Ethernet PHY enables energy efficient, secure in-vehicle networks and assists in achieving functional safety compliance at the system level.

Automotive networks rely heavily on partial networking in which some segments are hibernated and woken up on demand. Marvell's new gigabit PHY supports the Open Alliance TC10 for sleep mode and wake-up, tailored for automotive use cases.

"Marvell is committed to developing innovative solutions for the automotive market and offers the industry's largest portfolio of secure Ethernet switches and PHYs," said Amir Bar-Niv, vice president of Marketing of the Automotive Business Unit at Marvell. "We are extremely proud to introduce the industry's first automotive gigabit Ethernet PHY that integrates Layer 2 security through MACsec while also delivering best-in-class lower power performance that meets the most stringent power budget. Marvell's 88Q222x solution is based on the Automotive QMS Process and comes with functional safety collateral assisting tier-1s and OEMs in fulfilling ISO 26262 at a system level."

https://www.marvell.com/products/automotive/88q222xm.html



