Lightwave Logic develops photo-stable organic polymer for optical modulators

Lightwave Logic announced photo-stable organic polymer material for use in the company's next-generation modulators. The technology will be trialed with potential customers under NDA.
Lightwave Logic said its materials have shown high tolerance to high-intensity infrared light, common in a fiber optic communications environment and increasingly important as higher density of devices access the network, directly resulting in higher intensity infrared light levels.
Preliminary results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer material, designed based on potential customer input, displays unrivaled light tolerance (also known as photostability) compared to any organic commercial solution in use today. The company has conducted a range of measurements as it qualifies new materials to add into its device designs for customer evaluation, with further photostability testing planned.
"We continue to see exceptional performance from our organic polymer materials, unrivaled by any organic commercial solution in use at present," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "These results not only meet our internal criteria today, but address potential customer feedback as we continuously enhance our technology suite."
Lightwave Logic's 50 Gbaud polymer modulator spans 10km
Lightwave Logic announced a 50 Gbaud polymer modulator designed for fiber links of 10 km or longer.
The 50 Gbaud device is capable of base data rates of 100 Gbps when used with PAM-4 modulation, and of supporting aggregate data rates of 400 Gbps when implemented in an array.
The company its proprietary electro-optic polymers enable optical components with superior speed, stability, low power and cost-efficiency.
Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby said, "While we explore other multi-billion dollar markets the benchmark market opportunity for fiber optic link distances of 10km and greater is worth over $1B over the next decade. As data rates increase, we see a growing technology gap at these longer reaches that our modulators are ideally suited to fill."
