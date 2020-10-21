Lightwave Logic develops photo-stable organic polymer for optical modulators

Lightwave Logic announced photo-stable organic polymer material for use in the company's next-generation modulators. The technology will be trialed with potential customers under NDA.

Lightwave Logic said its materials have shown high tolerance to high-intensity infrared light, common in a fiber optic communications environment and increasingly important as higher density of devices access the network, directly resulting in higher intensity infrared light levels.

Preliminary results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer material, designed based on potential customer input, displays unrivaled light tolerance (also known as photostability) compared to any organic commercial solution in use today. The company has conducted a range of measurements as it qualifies new materials to add into its device designs for customer evaluation, with further photostability testing planned.

"We continue to see exceptional performance from our organic polymer materials, unrivaled by any organic commercial solution in use at present," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "These results not only meet our internal criteria today, but address potential customer feedback as we continuously enhance our technology suite."

