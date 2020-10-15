KPN picks Ericsson for 5G core





KPN has awarded a five year contract to Ericsson to deploy dual-mode 5G Core software with full support services, including an accompanying systems integration program with third-line support services.

The secure cloud-native dual-mode Ericsson 5G Core will allow KPN to meet increasing data demands of customers in existing consumer markets, as well as pursue new 5G innovation opportunities in emerging enterprise segments supported by enhanced network slicing capabilities.

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: ”We are pleased to expand our 100-year partnership with KPN through our technology-leading 5G Core solutions. We will work closely with KPN to ensure that consumers and enterprises in the Netherlands can benefit from the emerging opportunities of 5G as it embraces digitalization. Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core provides the cutting-edge, container-based, microservice architecture that will help KPN to both develop new business models as well as move onto the next level of network operational efficiency.”









