Juniper reports better than expected demand during Q3

Juniper Networks reported net revenues of $1,138.2 million, up slightly year-over-year, and an increase of 5% sequentially. GAAP operating margin was 11.0%, a decrease from 12.2% in the third quarter of 2019, and an increase from 8.3% in the second quarter of 2020. increase of 24% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.43.
“We delivered better than expected Q3 sales and achieved our non-GAAP EPS forecast,” said Juniper’s CFO, Ken Miller. “We are entering Q4 with healthy backlog and making progress against COVID-19 related supply chain challenges. While we will continue to effectively manage costs and remain committed to improving profitability, we are making the needed investments to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and expect to deliver sustained growth and margin expansion over time.”