Jabil Photonics tests its CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics 100G/200G module

Jabil successfully completed live network trials for the application of its CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) 100G/200G module in unamplified metro regional link scenarios.

The first network scenario showcased an unamplified metro Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) point-to-point link with 8 channels at 100Gb/s rate with the module achieving a 32dB error-free link (approximately 130Km single mode fiber) using the 100G Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (QPSK) with Soft-Decision Forward Error Correction (SD-FEC) mode enablement.

The second network scenario for the same CFP2 DCO module involved a single channel 100Gb/s application reaching a 38dB 100G error-free link (more than 150Km single mode fiber) with the same working mode.

“The success of these network scenario trials demonstrates that Jabil’s module design can achieve these significant results, positioning the 100G/200G CFP2 DCO module as an optimized solution for unamplified metro datacenter interconnect and 5G networks,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit.

https://www.jabil.com/industries/photonics.html



