IP Infusion offers Universal SD-Edge based on DANOS-Vyatta

IP Infusion introduced its Universal SD-Edge solution supporting uCPE solutions at the WAN Edge for connecting distributed branches and Enterprises to hybrid cloud environments.
The Universal SD-Edge platform is built upon the DANOS-Vyatta edition network operating system (NOS). The DANOS-Vyatta edition is based on the Linux Foundation DANOS open source NOS, the first open source, carrier-targeted NOS. AT&T has broadly deployed DANOS-Vyatta edition across multiple white box use cases in fixed and mobile networks.
IP Infusion cites the following differentiators for its Open SD-Edge platform:
- Truly open architecture featuring DANOS-Vyatta edition open source-based software and best-of-breed Open Hardware (White box uCPE) delivers line rate throughput and lowers total cost of ownership.
- A virtualization platform with built-in routing, security functions and a common abstraction layer with support for hardware offloads and software data plane to enable operators to quickly ramp up new services and revenue.
- Fully managed NFV infrastructure platform offering choice of uCPE hardware and, best-in-class VNFs. Complete VNF life cycle management solves operator pain points to deploy new on-demand services by integrating with MSP’s MANO system.
“uCPE is quickly changing the way we create and deliver networking and connectivity services. With the Open SD-Edge platform, we bring NFV principles to the customer premise, enabling our customers to reduce costs by centralizing their management and consolidating hardware appliances onto a single general-purpose white box,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “In moving from closed, hardware-centric appliances to the disaggregated platform, Enterprises and service providers can generate new revenue by deploying on-demand subscription-based services.”