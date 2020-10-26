IP Infusion offers Universal SD-Edge based on DANOS-Vyatta

IP Infusion introduced its Universal SD-Edge solution supporting uCPE solutions at the WAN Edge for connecting distributed branches and Enterprises to hybrid cloud environments.

The Universal SD-Edge platform is built upon the DANOS-Vyatta edition network operating system (NOS). The DANOS-Vyatta edition is based on the Linux Foundation DANOS open source NOS, the first open source, carrier-targeted NOS. AT&T has broadly deployed DANOS-Vyatta edition across multiple white box use cases in fixed and mobile networks.

IP Infusion's packaged solution includes the DANOS-Vyatta edition (DVe) network operating system and off-the-shelf x86 platforms. White box platforms from Silicom are the first in a growing list of Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) offerings. IP Infusion is providing global 24/7 support.

IP Infusion cites the following differentiators for its Open SD-Edge platform:

Truly open architecture featuring DANOS-Vyatta edition open source-based software and best-of-breed Open Hardware (White box uCPE) delivers line rate throughput and lowers total cost of ownership.

A virtualization platform with built-in routing, security functions and a common abstraction layer with support for hardware offloads and software data plane to enable operators to quickly ramp up new services and revenue.

Fully managed NFV infrastructure platform offering choice of uCPE hardware and, best-in-class VNFs. Complete VNF life cycle management solves operator pain points to deploy new on-demand services by integrating with MSP’s MANO system.

“uCPE is quickly changing the way we create and deliver networking and connectivity services. With the Open SD-Edge platform, we bring NFV principles to the customer premise, enabling our customers to reduce costs by centralizing their management and consolidating hardware appliances onto a single general-purpose white box,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “In moving from closed, hardware-centric appliances to the disaggregated platform, Enterprises and service providers can generate new revenue by deploying on-demand subscription-based services.”