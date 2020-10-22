Intel posts a 7% drop in Q3 data center group revenue

Citing COVID-19 effects in enterprise and government, Intel reported third-quarter revenue of $18.3 billion, down 4 percent year-over-year (YoY). Data-centric revenue declined 10 percent while PC-centric revenue was better than expected, up 1 percent YoY. Third-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $1.02, down 25 percent YoY; non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 was down 22 percent YoY, above July expectations.
Some highlights
- In the Data Center Group (DCG), Cloud revenue grew 15 percent YoY on continued demand.
- DCG's Enterprise & Government market segment was down 47 percent YoY following two quarters of more than 30 percent growth.
- The pandemic also weighed on third-quarter data-centric results in the Internet of Things Group and the memory business (NSG).
- Mobileye revenue returned to growth in the third quarter as global vehicle production improved. The business also launched its new Mobileye SuperVision surround-view ADAS solution.
- The PC-centric business (CCG) was up 1 percent YoY in the third quarter on continued notebook strength to support the work- and learn-at-home dynamics of COVID-19.
- Intel's third 10nm manufacturing facility, which is located in Arizona, is now fully operational and the company now expects to ship 30% higher 10nm product volumes in 2020 compared to January expectations.