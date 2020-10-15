Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum builds membership

The Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN GF) announced 20 new member companies and successfully held its first all member online meeting with over 300 participants from September 14-18, 2020.

IOWN GF’s objective is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications and reference design in areas such as Photonics R&D, Distributed Connected Computing and Use Cases and Best Practices. IOWN GF will bring together all photonics network technologies including silicon photonics, edge computing, dynamic computing scaling and wireless distributed computing.

Joining IOWN GF as Sponsor Members are Delta Electronics Inc., Ericsson AB, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation Japan, Red Hat, and Toyota Motor Corporation. New General Members are ANRITSU Corporation, Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC, Dentsu Inc., Infinera, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, Keysight Technologies, KYOWA EXEO Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SENKO Advanced Components, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Yazaki Corporation.

“IOWN GF welcomes our newly joined members. We continue to grow rapidly as more companies join and embrace the vision of a new all photonics communications infrastructure. In a very short period of time, we have more than tripled the size of the organization to over 30 leading global companies,” said Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Ph.D., president and chairperson of the board, IOWN Global Forum, Inc. “We are pleased to announce that IOWN GF’s first all member meeting was held in September and was very successful. Member meetings allow members to collaborate and focus on the work of IOWN GF to support important IOWN GF goals.”

IOWN GF’s member meetings feature group and joint sessions of the Technology and Use Case Working Groups. Working group sessions at this member meeting included:

Open All Photonics Network (APN)

Cyber-Physical Systems Use Cases and Service Platform

AI-Integrated Interactive Entertainment and Communication Use Cases and Service Platform

Data-Centric Communication and Computing (DCC) Infrastructure

