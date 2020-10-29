IBM and AT&T collaborate on edge computing

IBM and AT&T have formed a partnership to help enterprises manage their applications hosted in hybrid cloud environments with IBM Cloud Satellite leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, over AT&T networks.





Enterprises will be able to use a single dashboard designed to manage services across multiple clouds and billions of edge devices while using AT&T 5G edge network connectivity, AT&T Multi-access Edge Computing, or AT&T Private Cellular Networks.

“The advancements in 5G and edge are impacting every industry, bringing the promise of enhanced experiences for consumers and new revenue opportunities for businesses,” said Howard Boville, senior vice president, IBM Hybrid Cloud. “Together with AT&T, we will be helping clients securely leverage 5G and edge offerings in any environment with IBM’s open and secure hybrid cloud platform. This marks a significant step forward increasing the possibilities of 5G and edge in the enterprise.”

“Make no mistake: AT&T is fast,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer for AT&T Business. “And we don’t just have the fastest nationwide 5G network. With our edge computing capabilities, we can also offer incredibly responsive networks – needed for mission-critical business applications. Our work with IBM will bring differentiated value that customers will appreciate.”