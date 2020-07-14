Huawei's growth rate slows to 10%

Huawei reported revenue of CNY671.3 billion (approximately US$100.42 billion) for the first three quarters of 2020, an increase of 9.9% over the same period last year. The company said it achieved a net profit margin in this period was 8.0%, in line with its expectations.

Huawei also said its global supply chain is being put "under intense pressure and its production and operations face significant challenges" due to COVID-19.

