HGC Global Communications signs MoU with CyberSecurity Malaysia

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that provides a framework under which HGC will facilitate its portfolio of critical cybersecurity skillsets to the telecommunications industry whilst fostering increased cybersecurity innovation by enabling CyberSecurity Malaysia to achieve its purpose of overcoming national cyber security challenges and deliver greater ICT benefits to Internet users.

The MoU will cover cybersecurity cooperation in key areas including telecom security, IoT security and threats intelligence. The parties said their exchange of information on telecommunication networks, ICT solutions and cybersecurity can further improve cyberattack readiness and prevention measures.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said: "Cybersecurity is a paramount asset, key to HGC's vision of a connected world. As a global telecommunications service provider, we are committed to promoting sustainable development of technological innovations, keeping cybersecurity at the centre of business solutions. More, cybersecurity is important in a smart city as the infrastructure can be vulnerable and needs to avoid any breaches. HGC is dedicated to support cybersecurity for ICT and network initiatives, ensuring a secure and reliable digital business environment."

Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, CyberSecurity Malaysia's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today, cyber security is a major concern for most industries and the vulnerabilities are rising at an alarming rate; hence IT professionals are in high demand to analyse and overcome these threats. Moreover, these attacks could have been dealt with if those businesses have better cyber resilience. Organizations today are beginning to complement their cybersecurity strategies with cyber resilience. CyberSecurity Malaysia, a national cyber security specialist and technical center under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, identifies collaboration as one way to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem in Malaysia. "