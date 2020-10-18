Guarantee Speed & QoE at the EDGE and Beyond

The opportunity that lives at the edge is not just about speed and performance, but the consistent, unwavering delivery of that performance.

Kaela Loffler, VP of Marketing at Accedian, talks about the demands next-gen edge applications will place on the network. She highlights the importance of visibility into performance across complex, multi-vendor, multi-operator, and multi-cloud environments. With the 190B gaming industry as a backdrop, she discusses the importance of achieving speed, low latency, and consistent, guaranteed performance at the edge.

https://youtu.be/C9x9l8ycIgM











